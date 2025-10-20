Around 2,000 people attend pro-Palestine demo in Geneva

Around 2,000 people attend pro-Palestine demonstration in Geneva Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Around 2,000 people took part in an authorised pro-Palestine demonstration in Geneva on Sunday. They demanded that multinational corporations be held accountable for their complicity in the genocide in Palestine.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Rund 2000 Menschen an Pro-Palästina-Demo in Genf Original Read more: Rund 2000 Menschen an Pro-Palästina-Demo in Genf

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the police, between 1,800 and 2,000 demonstrators marched from the Post Mont-Blanc to the Place des Nations. The demonstration took place on the eve of the start of the four-year conference of the UN Organisation for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which runs until Thursday.

Among the speakers was the French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan. She had recently taken part in the Gaza flotilla. Even after the announcement of a ceasefire, the organisers stressed that efforts to achieve justice for the victims must continue. For them, it was essential to “identify those jointly responsible for these crimes”.

Several multinational companies were directly accused for their role in maintaining the occupation, including Chevron, BP, Google, Microsoft, HP, Amazon and Glencore. The UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, also recently emphasised their involvement in serious violations of international law.

+ Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state

Sanctions called for

Speakers called for legal sanctions against Israel, a military embargo, the termination of free trade agreements and the boycott and divestment of complicit companies. They also called for an internationally binding agreement to end the impunity of multinational corporations and the cessation of any public co-operation with these corporations.

The demonstration is part of a global campaign for “an end to the complicity of multinational corporations”. It was supported by a broad coalition of Swiss and international organisations, including movements such as La Via Campesina and the BDS collective (Boycott Divestment Sanctions). Politicians and activists from South Africa, France, Belgium, Colombia and Europe travelled to Geneva.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories