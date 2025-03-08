Around 1,000 take part in Zurich women’s demonstration

Around a thousand people take part in women's demonstration in Zurich Keystone-SDA

Around 1,000 people gathered on Zurich's Paradeplatz on Saturday afternoon for an unauthorised demonstration to mark International Women's Day.

Groups from left-wing autonomous circles had called for the demonstration.

Zurich city police allowed the demonstration to go ahead for the time being, but pointed out that it was not authorised. They deployed a large contingent and blocked off side streets.

The demonstrators, the majority of whom were women, drew attention to the international struggle, including that of the Kurds and women in Iran.

Nine streetcar lines in the city centre were interrupted in the afternoon. Public transport was widely diverted.

