Crans-Montana bar owner remanded in custody
The Valais Public Prosecutor's Office has remanded in custody Jacques Moretti, the manager of the Le Constellation bar, following the fatal fire on January 1.
The decision was taken following Friday’s hearing of Moretti and his wife, Jessica, the owners of the bar. Jessica Moretti remains free.
Jacques Moretti was detained after a six-hour hearing. The Public Prosecutor’s Office cited a flight risk as the reason for this measure, according to a press release from Valais public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud.
The French couple arrived at the Public Prosecutor’s Office accompanied by their three lawyers: Yaël Hayat, Nicola Meier and Patrick Michod, at around 8am. The Morettis arrived escorted by the Valais cantonal police. They had to make their way through some 50 journalists.
Three prosecutors led the proceedings, including Catherine Seppey (in charge of the investigation) and Beatrice Pilloud. Questions relating specifically to the tragedy will be clarified shortly. Several victims’ lawyers were able to attend the hearings.
At 2pm, Switzerland paused for a minute’s silence dedicated to the victims of the New Year’s Eve fire in Crans-Montana in which 40 people died and 116 were injured. The moment of silence took place on a national day of mourning.
