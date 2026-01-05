The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss ski resorts beef up fire safety checks at local bars

BE: Adelboden and Lauterbrunnen check public premises security
BE: Adelboden and Lauterbrunnen check public premises security Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss ski resorts beef up fire safety checks at local bars
Listening: Swiss ski resorts beef up fire safety checks at local bars

In view of the upcoming Ski World Cup competitions in Adelboden and Wengen, authorities intend to check the safety of local bars and restaurants after the tragic fire in Crans-Montana.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Ski enthusiasts will arrive in Adelboden as early as next weekend. On Monday, the town’s mayor Willy Schranz told Swiss public radio SRF that, with the tragedy in Crans-Montana still on its mind, the municipality is called upon to take action and will use the next few days to check the village premises.

“We will check that everything is in order, so that nothing similar can happen,” said Schranz. The municipality’s task is to avoid mistakes, raise awareness among the bar owners and discuss with them whether they have done everything possible to ensure the safety of guests.

Responsibility of bar operators

For his part, Karl Näpflin, mayor of Lauterbrunnen, which is part of the World Cup venue in Wengen, will discuss what to do in a town hall on Monday. Näpflin told SRF radio that the municipality will keep an eye on the bars and nightclubs and ask them to, at a minimum, double check safety.

For example, bar owners will have to check: “are there flammable materials? Are the cloakrooms adequately equipped?”. And the most important thing is that there are clear signposts for escape routes. The mayor of Lauterbrunnen also warned against the use of flames and candles.

According to SRF, Näpflin was asked by several parties to close two nightclubs in the area for safety reasons. The municipality cannot do this, the mayor said, but will keep an eye on the situation.

Adapted from Italian by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

