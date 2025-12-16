Swiss space company Beyond Gravity to downsize
Beyond Gravity, a subsidiary of Ruag International, is reorganising and will adopt a simplified structure from January 1 2026. The satellites and launchers divisions will be merged into a single entity, and management will be reduced from six to three members.
As part of this restructuring, an indefinite number of jobs will be eliminated.
The reorganisation follows the decision not to privatise the Zurich-based company and the completion of the disposal of all non-space-related business units in recent years, Beyond Gravity said in a press release on Monday.
The management team, which will be reduced from six to three members, will henceforth comprise CEO André Wall, CFO Angelo Quabba and Oliver Grassmann, former head of the satellites division, who will take up the post of COO.
Laura-Katrin Seitz, director of human resources, has decided to pursue her career outside Beyond Gravity.
This restructuring will lead to a reduction in positions, particularly in the services sector. “This reduction will take place gradually throughout 2026, partly through natural fluctuations and through the non-replacement of vacant positions,” a spokeswoman told AWP, without specifying the number of jobs to be cut.
