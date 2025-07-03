The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Digital unit leaves Swiss cantonal bank with write-down

BLKB makes major value adjustment at Radicant - bosses leave
BLKB makes major value adjustment at Radicant - bosses leave Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Digital unit leaves Swiss cantonal bank with write-down
Listening: Digital unit leaves Swiss cantonal bank with write-down

Basel cantonal Bank has been saddled with huge write-downs at its subsidiary Radicant.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Savings must now be made while chairman Thomas Schneider and CEO, John Häfelfinger are to step down.

The bank has made value adjustments totalling CHF105.5 million on its investment in Radicant Holding.

The main reasons for the adjustments are unforeseen problems with the integration of the fiduciary business of Radicant Business Services and an excessively high cost base.

Radicant Holding and Radicant Business Services are the successor companies to Numarics and Kreston Zurich.

The cantonal bank is now planning a comprehensive cost reduction and efficiency programme as well as changes in the governance and business orientation of the Radicant companies. However, it remains committed to the strategic investment, according to the statement.

In his ninth year as CEO and gead of the executive board, Häfelfinger will leave the bank at the end of March 2026. Schneider, who has been chair since August 2018, has also decided to step down from his position in mid-2026.

Meanwhile, the bank confirms the outlook it gave at the annual media conference on February 27, 2025 and expects operating business performance to be comparable to the previous year. The bank plans to report on the first half of 2025 on July 17.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Inflation rebounds in Switzerland in June

More

Swiss inflation rebounds in June

This content was published on Consumer prices picked up again in June in Switzerland, after briefly dipping into negative territory the previous month.

Read more: Swiss inflation rebounds in June

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR