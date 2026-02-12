Lucerne kicks off Swiss carnival season
Thousands of masked and costumed people have thronged the streets of Lucerne for the launch of the Swiss city's carnival.
The so-called ‘Dirty Thursday’ was launched at 5am with traditional Guuggenmusigen and Brother Fritschi, the legendary figure of Lucerne’s carnival, being greeted by the boisterous crowd.
The procession then marched through the historic old town as snack stands opened their doors to cater for the carnival revellers.
The carnival in Lucerne continues until the night of Ash Wednesday.
