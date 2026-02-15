The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Crans‑Montana: Swiss and Italian prosecutors to meet over fire investigation

An Italian prosecutor will meet officials from the Valais public prosecutor’s office in Bern on Thursday. The talks are expected to clarify how the two authorities will work together in the investigation into the New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

Generated with artificial intelligence.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The two criminal investigations will also need to be coordinated, the Swiss justice ministry has said in a written statement to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday, confirming a report published by the Swiss newspaper Blick.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Balz Rigendinger

Has the Crans-Montana fire changed your perception of Switzerland?

Switzerland has a reputation for being safe and rule-abiding. This makes the tragedy of the Crans-Montana bar fire all the more incomprehensible to some. Has your perception of Switzerland changed?

Join the discussion
174 Likes
105 Comments
View the discussion

The ministry says a technical meeting between the Valais public prosecutor’s office and prosecutors in Rome is scheduled for February 19. Officials from the ministry will also attend and the discussions are expected to cover whether the two sides should set up a joint investigation team.

The meeting will focus largely on a request from prosecutors in Rome for access to evidence held by the Valais authorities, without which “Italy cannot conduct its criminal proceedings”. According to the justice ministry, the Italian investigation is therefore reliant on Switzerland’s cooperation. Swiss authorities gave no further details.

Francesco Lo Voi will travel to Switzerland, reports Blick

Because Italian nationals were among those affected by the fire, the Italian authorities are required to open their own criminal investigation.

+ Italy protests release of Crans-Montana bar ownerExternal link

According to Blick, Francesco Lo Voi, Rome’s chief prosecutor since 2021, will travel to Switzerland. The 68‑year‑old is best known for his work as an anti‑mafia prosecutor, particularly on cases linked to Cosa Nostra, and previously worked alongside magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, both assassinated by the Sicilian mafia. Lo Voi also served as Italy’s representative at Eurojust, the EU agency for judicial cooperation in criminal matters.

News

