Italy demands joint investigation into Crans-Montana fire

Forty people died and 116 people were injured in the fire at Le Constellation bar on New Year's Eve. Keystone / Cyril Zingaro

Following the court decision to release the owner of the bar Le Constellation, discontent is growing in Italy. The Swiss government has responded with understanding and pointed to the separation of powers in the investigation of the tragic fire in Crans-Montana.

Keystone-SDA

A wave of indignation is sweeping across Switzerland from Italy after a Valais court decided on Friday to release bar owner Jacques Moretti on bail of CHF200,000 ($249,000). And the wave has also taken on a stronger political dimension: Italy has recalled its ambassador to Switzerland for consultations in Rome, the government announced on Saturday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni not only expressed her “deep outrage” at the court’s decision, but also reiterated her call for cooperation between Switzerland and Italy in investigating the case. The incident, which occurred on New Year’s Eve in the Valais ski resort, left 40 people dead and 116 injured.

“I ask that now, after what has happened, a joint investigation team be formed immediately and without further resistance, drawing on the expertise and professionalism of the Italian police forces,” Meloni demanded on Sunday in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra.

From the outset, Italy offered to cooperate with the Swiss authorities in order to fully clarify the facts of the case, Meloni continued. “I regret that this willingness has not been accepted so far,” the head of government added.

Italy launched its own investigation after the fire disaster – partly because the country has suffered numerous casualties – and is seeking a civil lawsuit should the case go to trial. According to a statement issued by the Valais public prosecutor’s office on Friday, a total of almost 130 private and civil plaintiffs have come forward so far.

The principle that protects

Meanwhile, as calls were made in Italy over the weekend for Italian ski racers to boycott next week’s Alpine World Cup races in Crans-Montana in protest, Switzerland is trying to appease – and explain the situation to Italy.

A fundamental principle of Swiss criminal law is that the accused remains free, said the Swiss ambassador in Rome, Roberto Balzaretti, in an interview with the newspaper La Stampa on Sunday. It is not the police or the public prosecutor’s office that decides on detention, but the judges. “It is a principle of our democracy and the rule of law that protects us all, and I would not change it,” Balzaretti explained.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed a similar view on Saturday on the sidelines of the the Swiss People’s Party delegates’ meeting in Näfels, Glarus, in an interview with Swiss Public Radio and Television SRF. He showed understanding for the Italian perspective, but also said: “I believe Italy is viewing Switzerland’s actions through the lens of Italian law.” The separation of powers must be respected, he added.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke on the phone with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on Saturday and emphasised the “mutual support” of the two nations in this shared tragedy.

Italy’s move not unusual

Meanwhile, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) stated that Italy’s decision to recall its ambassador to Rome was “not unusual”. This is standard diplomatic practice, it said in a statement in response to a query from news agency Keystone-SDA.

“This is not a recall, which would mean that there would no longer be an Italian ambassador in Switzerland,” wrote a media spokesperson for the FDFA. The Italian ambassador will return to Switzerland after the consultation in Rome and continue his work.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

