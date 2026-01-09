Switzerland holds minute’s silence for Crans-Montana bar fire victims
On Friday, January 9 at 2pm, Switzerland observed a minute’s silence as church bells rang out across the country in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating bar fire in Crans‑Montana.
The blaze at the Le Constellation bar in the early hours of New Year’s Day claimed 40 lives and left 116 people injured.
More than 1,000 people gathered for a memorial service in Martigny, in canton Valais. Government officials and politicians from Switzerland and abroad were among those in attendance.
Watch our video for footage from the memorial service, provided by Swiss public broadcasters RTS and SRF.
