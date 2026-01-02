Crans-Montana bar fire: Italian minister praises cooperation with Switzerland

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani praised the "very positive" cooperation with Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani travelled to Crans-Montana, canton Valais, on Friday. On his arrival, he praised the "very positive" cooperation with the Swiss authorities following the deadly blaze at a bar in the Swiss ski resort on New Year's Eve.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Italiens Aussenminister legt Blumen nieder und besucht Unglücksort Original Read more: Italiens Aussenminister legt Blumen nieder und besucht Unglücksort

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Tajani visited Crans-Montana on Friday with the president of the Valais government, Mathias Reynard. He praised the “very positive” cooperation with Switzerland.

The Italian minister laid a wreath before passing behind the white tarpaulins surrounding the “Le Constellation” bar which was engulfed by a fire on January 1.

“The collaboration is very positive”, he told the media, recalling that he had spoken on several occasions with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis since Thursday.

More

More Crans-Montana: around 40 dead and 115 seriously injured in blaze in Swiss ski resort bar This content was published on Around 40 people have been killed and 115 injured in a bar fire on New Year’s Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. Read more: Crans-Montana: around 40 dead and 115 seriously injured in blaze in Swiss ski resort bar

“As you know, since yesterday morning, the Italian ambassador and the consul general in Geneva have been here to stand by the Italians and provide everyone with all possible information, but also to gather information in order to get a complete picture of the situation”, he added.

Fourth casualty admitted to Italy

Tajani added that Italy had “shown great willingness to receive non-Italian casualties in the Italian hospital system”, stressing that a fourth casualty had been admitted to the Niguarda burns centre, near Milan.

More

More Crans-Montana bar fire: death toll could rise, Swiss official warns This content was published on The painful task of identifying the victims of the New Year’s Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland is continuing and will take time, says Mathias Reynard, president of the Valais cantonal government. Read more: Crans-Montana bar fire: death toll could rise, Swiss official warns

“We are therefore also here to show Italy’s willingness to collaborate with Switzerland, both from a health point of view and from a police and civil protection point of view,” he said. The minister also offered the assistance of the transalpine forensic police in identifying the victims.

Tajani said 13 Italians had been injured in the blaze and six were missing.

Around 40 people are dead and 115 seriously injured, many young people, after a fire tore through the “Le Constellation” bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland on January 1, Valais cantonal police said on Thursday.

The injured have been transported to various hospitals across Switzerland, including Sion, Lausanne, Bern, Geneva and Zurich. Other neighbouring countries have offered specialist help.

Italy and France are among the countries that have said some

of their nationals are still missing or injured.

More

More Poland ready to welcome 14 injured people from Crans-Montana This content was published on Following the deadly blaze in a Crans-Montana bar in Switzerland, 14 injured people will be transferred to Poland. Read more: Poland ready to welcome 14 injured people from Crans-Montana

Adapted from German by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories