Citizens advice offices inundated after Crans-Montana fire
Swiss citizens advice offices have been inundated with requests for help following a fatal New Year's Eve fire that killed 41 people.
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The LAVI centres, which offer free help and advice, are handling almost 700 cases, including 400 in canton Valais, where the tragedy took place in Crans-Montana.
“From January 2 onwards, victims contacted us for support and to find out about their rights in terms of the legal, financial and psychological assistance available,” Sonia Golay, manager of LAVI centres in Valais, told Keystone-ATS.
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“A number of Australian, Belgian, Italian and French families have enquired about civil legal proceedings and, more generally, about how proceedings work in Switzerland.” There are also questions about transport and accommodation costs.
From January, the LAVI advice centres were able to benefit from additional state funding, to allow for more staff. LAVI has already granted financial aid of around CHF400,000.
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Translated from French by AI/mga
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