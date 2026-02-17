Crans-Montana tragedy: victims treated abroad are repatriated
The first victims of the Crans-Montana fire that were treated abroad are to be repatriated to Switzerland. Most of them will first be transferred to a specialist hospital, then to a rehabilitation clinic.
While some people being treated abroad are still in critical condition, others will be able to be repatriated or discharged from hospital in the next few days, the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) said in a press release on Tuesday.
“It appears that all those living in Switzerland will be able to undergo rehabilitation in the country,” the FOCP added. The Suva clinics in Bellikon in St Gallen and Sion in canton Valais have increased their capacity accordingly. The federal government and the cantons are coordinating the transfers.
At present, 36 patients, including 16 Swiss nationals and 5 foreign nationals residing in Switzerland, are being treated abroad. Sixteen are in France, twelve in Italy, five in Germany and three in Belgium.
