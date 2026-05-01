Swiss rescue workers face criminal probe into Crans-Montana fire
A criminal complaint has been filed against rescue workers who responded to the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The complaint was filed by victims’ lawyers, the canton Valais public prosecutor’s office informed the Keystone-SDA news agency. This confirmed previous reports in the Italian and Swiss media.
+ ‘For us, 2026 doesn’t exist’: parent of Swiss bar fire victim
In an interview with Swiss public broadcaster RTS, Italian lawyer Fabrizio Ventimiglia explained that there were shortcomings in the care of the injured immediately after the fire.
“There was a lack of stretchers, but above all a lack of rescue blankets and oxygen cylinders. These were essential so that all the injured could breathe immediately,” he said.
According to information from RTS, the public prosecutor’s office intends to open a criminal investigation into the rescue measures. This will run parallel to the main investigation, in which 13 people have already been charged.
In a statement, the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organisation expressed its “surprise” at the accusations levelled against its operations. “The teams deployed on site always consist of qualified specialists who are specially trained to deal with emergencies involving multiple casualties,” it said.
The fire in Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve claimed the lives of 41 people and injured 115 others.
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.