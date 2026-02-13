Criminal charges filed against mayor of Crans-Montana
In the case of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, two Valais lawyers have filed a criminal complaint against the mayor of the village, Nicolas Féraud. The two lawyers are representing a seriously injured victim of the fire and his parents.
A corresponding report by the French-speaking Swiss newspaper Le Temps has been confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA by investigators. The criminal complaint was filed by lawyers Alain and Anne-Sophie Viscolo.
The complaint is directed against Jacques and Jessica Moretti as well as Nicolas Féraud. The latter is accused in the complaint of negligent bodily harm, endangering the lives of others, negligent arson and a number of offences against the duties and responsibilities laid down in the municipal law, in particular the law on protection against fires and forces of nature.
Nicolas Féraud says he has no knowledge of the criminal charges and will not comment on them. Jacques and Jessica Moretti are the owners of the bar where the fire occurred on New Year’s Eve in which 41 people died and more than a hundred were injured.
