Diesel oil slick spreads across Lake Zurich

As of late Sunday morning, the cause was still unclear. The fire brigade deployed oil booms to contain the spill.
This allowed emergency crews to contain the oil and begin removing some of the pollution from the water’s surface, according to the St Gallen cantonal police on Sunday.
Several people contacted the St Gallen emergency call centre after 8pm on Saturday to report oil on the water’s surface. A larger diesel spill was discovered nearby on Sunday, the statement added.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.