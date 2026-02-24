Doris Leuthard to chair foundation for Crans-Montana victims

Doris Leuthard chairs foundation for Crans-Montana fire victims Keystone-SDA

Former Swiss government minister Doris Leuthard is to chair the Beloved Foundation, which was established following the New Year's Eve fire disaster in Crans-Montana in which 41 people died.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Doris Leuthard präsidiert Stiftung für Brandopfer von Crans-Montana Original Read more: Doris Leuthard präsidiert Stiftung für Brandopfer von Crans-Montana

Leuthard was appointed by the members of the Valais cantonal government on Tuesday.

The foundation board consists of nine members, “individuals who are known for their expertise and commitment, particularly in the areas of medicine, victim support and human support”, according to a press release issued by canton Valais on Tuesday. The members also include a representative of the families of the French victims. Preparations are currently underway for the appointment of its Italian counterpart.

+ ‘For us, 2026 doesn’t exist’: parent of Swiss bar fire victim

The initial capital of the foundation consists of CHF1 million ($1.3 million) for the operation of the foundation as well as donations currently totalling CHF17 million, including the CHF10 million that the cantonal government intends to contribute.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

