French President Macron to join ceremony for Crans-Montana fire victims
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Switzerland in person on Friday for the ceremony honouring the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana. Nine French people, including a dual French-Swiss national, were among the victims of the fire.

The French President will be accompanied by Benjamin Haddad, the Minister Delegate for Europe, as announced by government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon on Monday after the Council of Ministers.

