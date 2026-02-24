EU states want to strengthen relations with Switzerland
The Member States of the European Union want to strengthen their relations with Switzerland. On Tuesday the Council of the European Union is expected to give the go-ahead for the signing of a package of agreements with Bern.
“This package of agreements will strengthen our cooperation,” said Cypriot Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna. Cyprus currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU and is therefore chairing the meeting. The decision to authorise the European Commission to sign the agreements with Bern should be a formality.
“Switzerland, situated at the heart of Europe, has its place in the single market”, argued German Minister of State Gunther Krichbaum in Brussels before the meeting. It is now essential to establish new relations between the EU and Switzerland, he said.
Like Mr Krichbaum, other ministers stressed the importance of maintaining good relations with Switzerland.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
