Every second Swiss buys from Chinese online retailers
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Every second Swiss buys from Chinese online retailers
Chinese online retailers are becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland. Every other person has already made such a purchase in the past year. However, there are clear differences between the language regions.
According to a study published on Tuesday by the comparison portal Comparis, 52% of Swiss made at least one purchase from a Chinese online retailer in 2024. In first place by a clear margin is Temu (47%). AliExpress and Shein accounted for 20% and 16% respectively.
The Chinese platforms were slightly more popular with women than with men. There are clear differences between the language regions. While only just under one in two people in German-speaking Switzerland made purchases from Chinese shops, 58% of respondents in French-speaking Switzerland and 69% in Ticino did so.
The main reason cited by respondents for their purchase was the low price. For 71%, this was the deciding factor. Only 12% stated that the products were not available anywhere else. “Temu, Shein and co entice customers with bargains, special discounts and free products from a certain order value. The huge range of products hardly plays a role for consumers in comparison,” said Comparis expert Michael Kuhn.
Not surprisingly, it was mainly people with a low income who bought from the Chinese shops. Almost 60% of people with a monthly income of less than CHF4,000 ($4,400) did so, compared to just under 50% of those with an income of over CHF8,000.
The majority of shoppers were satisfied with the products offered by Chinese online retailers. For example, 28% of respondents were “very satisfied” and 44% “satisfied” with their order. In contrast, only 6% were dissatisfied.
When asked where respondents had shopped most frequently in the past 12 months, Temu came out on top with 18%. Digitec Galaxus (17%) and Zalando (15%) were close behind. “The Chinese low-cost shops are putting pressure on domestic online portals. However, the frequency of orders has nothing to do with the order value, and higher-value products remain the domain of Swiss providers,” Kuhn said.
A total of 1,017 people in all language regions of Switzerland were surveyed for the study.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
The Swiss Alps, a new Eldorado for real estate developers
Increase in heat deaths set to outweigh decrease in cold deaths
This content was published on
The growing number of heat-related deaths due to climate change will significantly exceed the decline in the number of cold-related deaths in Europe, according to a study.
Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
This content was published on
The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July.
This content was published on
The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion) danced on the Mittlerebrücke (Middle Bridge) in front of hundreds of spectators and guests of honour.
Swiss parliament lights up 80 years after liberation of Auschwitz
This content was published on
To commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp 80 years ago, the Swiss parliament building in Bern was illuminated in different colours on Monday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.