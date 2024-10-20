Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss football hooligans attack police in Liechtenstein

FC Thun fans attack police officers in Vaduz
FC Thun fans attack police officers in Vaduz Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss football hooligans attack police in Liechtenstein
Listening: Swiss football hooligans attack police in Liechtenstein

Riots broke out in Liechtenstein on Saturday after a football match between local side FC Vaduz and FC Thun from Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Thirty to 40 masked fans of FC Thun attacked police officers, according to the Liechtenstein National Police.

After the match at the Rheinparkstadion, the rioters threw bottles, pyrotechnics and iron bars at the officers, triggering a large-scale operation, the police added. One police officer and several fans were slightly injured.

+ Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough approach

Four people were arrested for violence against officers, two fan buses were temporarily stopped and the occupants checked. In the process, the police seized disguise material. The fans were then escorted to the border.

Four people are being investigated for resisting law enforcement, while another fan remains in custody for allegedly assaulting a bus driver. Stadium bans are being considered for the violent fans. Around 40 emergency services and an ambulance team were deployed.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
231 Likes
159 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

100 percent of Swiss companies with a climate strategy

More

All Swiss listed companies have a climate strategy

This content was published on All major listed Swiss companies have a climate strategy. This puts Switzerland ahead of neighbouring Germany and Austria, says a study by Kirchhoff Consult and BDO.

Read more: All Swiss listed companies have a climate strategy
Local birds are the stars of this year's Bern Light Show

More

Local birds are stars of this year’s Bern light show

This content was published on The Rendez-vous Bundesplatz light show enters a new round on Saturday. This year, birds will be chirping, squawking and fluttering all over the façade of the federal parliament.

Read more: Local birds are stars of this year’s Bern light show

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR