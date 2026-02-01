Fatal fire: Swiss sports minister visits Crans-Montana
One month after the fire in which 40 people died, Martin Pfister has travelled to the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana.
Pfister, who heads the defence and sport ministries, and his delegation paid tribute to the victims at the memorial site shortly before the start of the men’s downhill in the Ski World Cup.
Pfister arrived in Crans-Montana at around 9:30am. He was accompanied by his daughter, Valais politician Christophe Darbellay and the President of the House of Representatives Pierre-André Page.
The delegation first met young skiers from the region before travelling to the memorial. The politicians laid a wreath of flowers there and signed the book of condolence. The memorial, which is now located near the St-Christophe chapel, has received several hundred messages of condolence since the events of New Year’s Eve.
Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and Justice Minister Beat Jans also travelled to the Valais resort in the days following the tragedy.
