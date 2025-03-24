Prison sentences handed down to two IS supporters from Winterthur

On Monday, the Federal Criminal Court sentenced two Islamic State supporters to custodial sentences and day fines. The Winterthur residents were found guilty of supporting a terrorist organisation and possessing images of violence.

The two defendants are aged 23 and 28. The younger of the two was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended. He also received a suspended sentence of 90 days’ fine. His co-defendant was sentenced to 35 months’ imprisonment plus 30 days’ suspended fines. The periods already spent in custody, 718 days and 1,192 days respectively, are deducted from the sentences.

The Criminal Court acquitted the defendants of the charge of participating in a terrorist organisation. According to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, they supported the Islamic State by collecting donations and passing them on. One of the ways they did this was through cryptocurrency transactions.

Both Swiss nationals, the young men also distributed propaganda on Telegram channels and translated certain documents.

