Prison sentences handed down to two IS supporters from Winterthur
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Prison sentences handed down to two IS supporters from Winterthur
On Monday, the Federal Criminal Court sentenced two Islamic State supporters to custodial sentences and day fines. The Winterthur residents were found guilty of supporting a terrorist organisation and possessing images of violence.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Peines fermes contre deux islamistes de Winterthour
Original
The two defendants are aged 23 and 28. The younger of the two was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended. He also received a suspended sentence of 90 days’ fine. His co-defendant was sentenced to 35 months’ imprisonment plus 30 days’ suspended fines. The periods already spent in custody, 718 days and 1,192 days respectively, are deducted from the sentences.
More
More
Winterthur at centre of Swiss jihadi fighter claims
This content was published on
Winterthur has a growing reputation for radicalising young Muslims, but is it a fair picture of the small Swiss city?
The Criminal Court acquitted the defendants of the charge of participating in a terrorist organisation. According to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, they supported the Islamic State by collecting donations and passing them on. One of the ways they did this was through cryptocurrency transactions.
Both Swiss nationals, the young men also distributed propaganda on Telegram channels and translated certain documents.
Translated from French by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Ups and downs: Swiss drivers benefit from world’s only mobile bridge
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.