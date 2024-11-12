Former Swiss judge found guilty of rape

A former judge of the Graubünden Administrative Court in eastern Switzerland has been found guilty of rape, sexual harassment and threatening a former trainee. The regional court in Plessur sentenced him to a 23-month suspended prison sentence.

The testimony of the now 27-year-old former trainee was “credible”, according to the judgment of the regional court published on Tuesday. The former administrative judge was therefore sentenced to 23 months’ in prison and a fine of CHF5,400 ($6,120), both suspended on probation. The man must also pay a fine of CHF2,300.

However, the accused was acquitted of the charge of sexual harassment in writing “for lack of intent in dubio pro reo”. This means that when in doubt, the judge ruled in favour of the accused.

