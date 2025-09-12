Swiss rail hauliers slam new safety measures

The measures will amount to increased costs, a shortage of freight wagons and tight schedules as the main problems, VAP complains.
When questioned by Keystone-ATS, the association estimates the increase in costs to be in the millions of francs, to be borne almost entirely by freight train operators, who will therefore also be faced with a massive increase in the organisational burden.
It also blames the excessive increase in the workload for its representatives compared to the other players involved, such as hauliers and infrastructure operators.
The immediate entry into force of the regulations, which are to be completed by the end of the year, is also criticised, since, according to the VAP, it is still unclear how these are to be implemented. “There is already a lack of maintenance companies, capacity, resources and components,” VAP said.
Bad consequences
In the short term, bottlenecks could arise, potentially jeopardising the security of supply of goods in Switzerland, warns VAP. In the medium term, road transport will become more convenient, leading to an increase in emissions and the risk of accidents.
Even with these measures, however, it is emphasised that an absolute guarantee of safety is not achieved.
Following the report of the Swiss Federal Safety Investigation Service, the transport ministry has decided on a mandatory increase in the wheel size of freight wagons and an intensification of technical inspections, with the corresponding documentation always having to be updated.
Swiss Federal Railways has already expressed its support for the move.
More
More
Swiss take measures to avoid repeat of Gotthard rail derailment
This content was published on
Swiss safety measures aim to prevent another Gotthard Base Tunnel rail derailment.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
12,000 fish to be transferred by helicopter in Swiss river cleanup operation
This content was published on
Some 12,000 fish are being removed from the River Spöl in the Swiss National Park. This operation is necessary before cleaning up the riverbed, which was contaminated by PCBs during maintenance work in 2016.
Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
This content was published on
The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from 25 September to 5 October. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.