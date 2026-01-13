Geneva scientists find new approach for schizophrenia symptoms

Geneva researchers find new approach to combat schizophrenia symptoms Keystone-SDA

Researchers from Geneva have discovered a surprising connection in the brain that raises new hope for people with schizophrenia. The cerebellum influences the extent to which sufferers experience symptoms such as listlessness and a lack of joie de vivre.

Schizophrenia is primarily known for symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, the illness is also associated with pronounced apathy, a reduced ability to feel pleasure and increasing social withdrawal, the University of Geneva explained in a press release on Tuesday. To date, there are hardly any effective treatments for these symptoms.

In a study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, researchers from the University of Geneva and Geneva University Hospitals have now shown that the cerebellum plays a central role in these symptoms. The better this area of the brain regulates an important reward system in the brain, the less pronounced are listlessness and social withdrawal. If this regulation is weakened, the symptoms increase.

Clinical study underway

According to the researchers, the finding is not only scientifically interesting, but also practically relevant. The actual reward system lies deep in the brain and is difficult to access therapeutically. The cerebellum, on the other hand, lies directly under the skull. This makes it a potential target for non-invasive treatments, such as magnetic pulses.

One such method is already being used to treat depression. A clinical trial is now underway in Geneva to test whether targeted stimulation of the cerebellum can also help people with schizophrenia.

Patients are taking part in the study who continue to suffer from pronounced listlessness and social withdrawal despite drug treatment. Whether the stimulation actually leads to noticeable improvements in everyday life will become clear in the coming years. The first results are expected in 2028.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

