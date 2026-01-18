German skier dies in avalanche in southeastern Switzerland
A German skier died on Saturday in an avalanche near the Oberalp Pass in southeastern Switzerland. He was part of a group of seven skiers swept away by the avalanche; four suffered minor injuries and were taken by helicopter to hospital.
The Graubünden cantonal police announced that a member of the group had raised the alarm on Saturday just after 12pm. Two skiers started searching for the five missing people who had been buried by the avalanche.
Helicopters from Rega, Swiss Helicopter and the air force transported the rescuers and avalanche dogs to the area on the north-eastern slope of Badus/Six Madun, a 2,928-metre mountain peaking.
The German citizen was recovered from the snow but he was pronounced dead. An investigation was opened.
Translated from Italian by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
