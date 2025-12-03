Swiss commodities trader Glencore cuts 1,000 jobs
Swiss commodities giant Glencore has eliminated around 1,000 posts as part of its turnaround plan announced in August.
At the end of last year, the Zug-based multinational had some 84,000 employees.
When questioned by the AWP agency, the company declined to provide any further details about the job cuts.
Nickel and zinc operations have been merged into a single business unit, while the organisational chart shows two divisions dedicated to projects in Argentina and special projects.
In a videoconference, CEO Gary Nagel reiterated the company’s target of achieving savings of $1 billion by the end of next year, with a good half of these savings still to be achieved by 2025.
