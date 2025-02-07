Rhine Falls is most rated Swiss location on Google Maps

The Rhine Falls in Schaffhausen, northern Switzerland, with more than 75,000 ratings, is the Swiss place most reviewed by Google Maps users. In second place, but far behind with 22,000 ratings, is Lucerne's Lion Monument.

As part of its 20th anniversary, Google Maps on Thursday unveiled the ten top-rated Swiss places, museums and restaurants. In the first category, the podium is completed by the Cliff Walk on the Titlis (17,000 reviews), Europe’s highest suspension bridge. Piazza Grande in Locarno also finds a place in the top ten, in sixth place.

The places mentioned are generally not only the most popular, but also the most appreciated: the Rhine Falls gets 4.7 stars (out of a maximum of five), the Lion Monument 4.5 and the Titlis Cliff Walk 4.7.

In the museum category, the Lindt chocolate manufacturer in Kilchberg, canton Zurich), was reviewed 17,000 times. Ranking second is the Transport Museum in Lucerne (12,600) and third the Olympic Museum in Lausanne (9,400). All three facilities boast 4.6 stars. Ticino also appears in this top ten, thanks to the eighth-place Swissminiatur in Melide.

Finally, the Swiss restaurant with the most ratings (12,000) is Zurich’s Zeughauskeller, ahead of another Zurich establishment, Hiltl (9,000), and Kiosque des Bastions (8,300) in Geneva.

