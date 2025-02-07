Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Rhine Falls is most rated Swiss location on Google Maps

Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Rhine Falls in Schaffhausen, northern Switzerland, with more than 75,000 ratings, is the Swiss place most reviewed by Google Maps users. In second place, but far behind with 22,000 ratings, is Lucerne's Lion Monument.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

As part of its 20th anniversary, Google Maps on Thursday unveiled the ten top-rated Swiss places, museums and restaurants. In the first category, the podium is completed by the Cliff Walk on the Titlis (17,000 reviews), Europe’s highest suspension bridge. Piazza Grande in Locarno also finds a place in the top ten, in sixth place.

The places mentioned are generally not only the most popular, but also the most appreciated: the Rhine Falls gets 4.7 stars (out of a maximum of five), the Lion Monument 4.5 and the Titlis Cliff Walk 4.7.

In the museum category, the Lindt chocolate manufacturer in Kilchberg, canton Zurich), was reviewed 17,000 times. Ranking second is the Transport Museum in Lucerne (12,600) and third the Olympic Museum in Lausanne (9,400). All three facilities boast 4.6 stars. Ticino also appears in this top ten, thanks to the eighth-place Swissminiatur in Melide.

Finally, the Swiss restaurant with the most ratings (12,000) is Zurich’s Zeughauskeller, ahead of another Zurich establishment, Hiltl (9,000), and Kiosque des Bastions (8,300) in Geneva.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Swiss Television plans to cut 50 jobs

