Swiss crop hail damage half as bad as last year
Agricultural crops have so far this year been much less affected by hail. Insurer Swiss Hail estimates damage at CHF20.9 million compared to CHF38.6 million in 2024.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The claims experience for 2025 is “pleasing”, writes the Swiss Hail. There have been no major disasters, and damage due to hail and drought has been infrequent.
Swiss Hail expects 4,970 claims, compared with 7,600 in 2024. This drop is a relief for agriculture, after several years of above-average damage.
This year, it was mainly the high temperatures in June that caused crop damage. And the unstable harvest conditions at the beginning of July caused sprouting in bread cereals in some regions.
Compensation payments were concentrated mainly on arable crops and market gardening, followed by vineyards.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.