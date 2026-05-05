Six people injured in Swiss helicopter crash
Six people were injured when a helicopter crashed in Ticino, southern Switzerland, from a height of around 20 metres. The accident occurred after 4:30pm on Monday during an approach to a construction site in the Mezzovico-Vira area. The cause was initially unclear.
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There were six people on board the helicopter belonging to a private company, including the pilot, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police. According to an initial medical assessment, one passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, two other occupants were moderately injured, while the others suffered minor injuries.
Officers from the cantonal police were deployed to the scene, along with support from the Vedeggio police, investigators from the Federal Office of Police (fedpol) and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust), the Lugano and Rivera fire brigades and rescue teams from the Croce Verde of Lugano and Rega.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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