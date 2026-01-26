Immigration to Switzerland slows down

Immigration to Switzerland has slowed down according to the federal government Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Immigration to Switzerland slowed down last year. More foreign nationals left Switzerland, while fewer people moved to the Alpine country than in 2024.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zuwanderung in die Schweiz hat sich laut Bund verlangsamt Original Read more: Zuwanderung in die Schweiz hat sich laut Bund verlangsamt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Some 83,000 foreign nationals resident in Switzerland left Switzerland in 2025, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) wrote on Monday based on provisional figures. This is around 5% more than in the previous year.

At the same time, around 165,000 foreign nationals arrived in Switzerland, around 3% fewer than in 2024, according to the SEM, meaning that net immigration of foreign nationals fell for the second time in a row. For 2025, it was 75,000 people, 10% lower than in 2024.

Around 5% fewer people moved to Switzerland from EU and EFTA states than in 2024. For most of them, the reason for this was a job. Around 20% fewer new immigrants came from third countries. At the end of 2025, around 2.4 million foreigners were living in Switzerland, which has a total population of 9.1 million.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories