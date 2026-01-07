Italy mourns Swiss bar fire victims
Italy has commemorated the victims of the New Year's Eve fire tragedy at a Swiss bar in Crans-Montana.
A minute’s silence was held in all Italian schools, while the city of Milan declared a day of communal mourning.
Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara went to the San Carlo Art Lyceum in Milan for the minute’s silence held at 10.30am. One of the fire’s victims had studied at the Art Lyceum.
“Today is a day of mourning, of closeness to the parents and friends of the young people who died,” said Valditara. He also paid tribute to all those injured and their families as well as “the young people who have lost a friend – something dramatic”.
For his part, the mayor of the Lombard metropolis, Giuseppe Sala, ordered a municipal mourning on Wednesday. Flags will fly at half-mast on public buildings.
