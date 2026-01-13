Italy wants to take civil action after Crans-Montana fire

Italy wants to take civil action after the Montana fire Keystone-SDA

Italy wants to become a civil party in the proceedings concerning the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

It is demanding that all the facts about the tragedy be made clear, said Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday.

“It is right for Italy to ask to be a civil party in the trial [on the fire], because it is a wound inflicted on the whole country,” Tajani said in an address to the Senate.

The upper house of the Italian parliament had previously observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the tragedy. Six Italians were among the 40 people killed on New Year’s Eve in Crans-Montana.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

