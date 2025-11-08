Stars of Korean boy band BTS film series in Switzerland
Korean pop stars Jungkook and Jimin from the boy band BTS travelled through Switzerland to film the series Are You Sure?!. Six of the eight episodes of the second season were shot in this context.
K-pop stars 30-year-old Jimin and 28-year-old Jungkook spent almost a week travelling in Switzerland, Switzerland Tourism announced on Friday. Switzerland Tourism supported the production company with the planning, for example with accommodation, filming locations and travel organisation.
According to the press release, Switzerland was chosen as the location due to “its diverse landscape and vibrant culture”. It is not clear where exactly the filming took place. Citing Korean media reports, 20 Minuten writes that the two stars travelled to Interlaken and Lake Lucerne, among other places.
More
Fans of Netflix series disrupt peaceful Swiss village
The second season of “Are You Sure?!” will be broadcast on Disney+ from December 3. The project is “a personal journey of two close friends” and “focuses on their special bond”, writes Switzerland Tourism. The series is Jungkook and Jimin’s first joint project since they completed their military service this summer.
BTS is one of the most successful groups in South Korean pop music, with fans all over the world. Since the summer of 2022, the band has been forced to take a longer break because the members had to complete their military service. They will go on a world tour next spring.
