Language skills vary considerably among Swiss pupils
At the end of their schooling, a fairly high proportion of pupils achieve basic reading skills in the school language. However, when it comes to spelling and foreign languages, there are considerable differences.

This is according to the 2023 review of basic skills, the results of which were presented by the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Education (EDK) on Thursday.

The differences in spelling and foreign languages were found to be regional and cantonal. There were also individual characteristics in terms of language skills: Gender, social background, foreign language and migration status.

Overall, the EDK concludes from the findings of the first measurement in the 11th school year that measures should be examined in the different parts of the country and in the cantons in order to enable more pupils to achieve basic skills. There is also reason for a fundamental examination of the competency expectations for foreign languages and spelling.

