Man who drove into Swiss pro-Palestine demo released
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Man who drove into Swiss pro-Palestine demo released
The motorist who forced his way through a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne on Saturday was released on Monday after spending two nights in prison. He had not acted for political or ideological reasons, according to the authorities.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Lausanne: le chauffard qui a foncé dans la foule a été libéré
Original
The 56-year-old man from Lausanne admitted the offence and explained that he had not been aware of the nature of the demonstration, the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Monday evening.
His manoeuvre, which slightly injured two people, was aimed at getting around the demonstrators in order to cross the Chauderon bridge to go under the railway station. “His state of health may have played a role in his behaviour,” the statement added, without providing further details.
At this stage, three criminal complaints have been forwarded to the public prosecutor’s office.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court
This content was published on
The financier Florian Homm has been sentenced to six years and seven months in prison without probation. He was found guilty of commercial fraud, serious money laundering and forgery of documents.
This content was published on
Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is buying in the United States. The biopharmaceutical company Tourmaline Bio is to be acquired for around $1.4 billion (CHF1.1 billion).
Swiss Senate rejects sanctions against Israeli settlers
This content was published on
The Swiss Senate has rejected a call for Switzerland to join the EU’s sanctions against violent Israeli settlers. The majority also did not want an end to military cooperation with Israel.
Zurich authorities want ‘no taxpayer money for terrorists’
This content was published on
Zurich cantonal parliament has voted against recognising the state of Palestine. However, it provisionally supported a motion calling for “no taxpayers' money for terrorists”.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.