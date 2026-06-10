Nespresso announces 178 job cuts in France

Nestlé: Nespresso announces 178 job cuts in France Keystone-SDA

Nespresso is to cut up to 178 jobs in its marketing and customer service activities in France, the flagship brand and coffee subsidiary of Swiss giant Nestlé said. The cuts will not affect the sales network.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Nestlé: Nespresso annonce 178 suppressions de postes en France Original Read more: Nestlé: Nespresso annonce 178 suppressions de postes en France

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These projects are part of the plan announced in October 2025 by the new CEO, Philipp Navratil, to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide in order to reduce the Group’s costs by more than €1 billion from 2027.

Nespresso has 1,300 employees in France.

“The teams at the 53 Nespresso boutiques in France and the sales force are not affected,” the company said in a press release.

The regrouping of customer relations services at Nespresso France’s head office in Paris will result in “the closure of the Lyon site dedicated to this activity”, it added.

The company states that it intends to eliminate these positions “within the framework of a constructive social dialogue to favour internal mobility, voluntary departures and end-of-career schemes”.

According to Nespresso France, the reorganisation plan does not foresee any redundancies before 2027.

“In a fast-changing coffee market, we have a responsibility to adapt our organisation and embark on a new stage in our development”, explained management.

Nestlé had already announced in April that it was planning to cut up to 180 jobs in France in support functions, notably at its headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux (Hauts-de-Seine), as well as at two research centres in Tours (Indre-et-Loire) and Lisieux (Calvados).

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More Workplace New Nestlé boss plots strategic overhaul to reignite growth This content was published on The Swiss food giant is under pressure to slim down following a tumultuous period. Read more: New Nestlé boss plots strategic overhaul to reignite growth

Adapted from French by AI/mga

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