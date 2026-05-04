Lake Geneva spring clean nets 36,600 cigarette butts
The annual spring clean of Lake Geneva saw 2,592 kilos of trash collected from its waters over the weekend.
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More than 1,000 volunteers, including 300 divers and snorkellers, took part in the 13th edition of the clean-up operation.
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The event took place simultaneously at ten sites all around Lake Geneva, from Cologny to Vevey, via Nyon, Morges, Rolle and Evian in France.
While the total volume of collected rubbish is decreasing, the Association pour la Sauvegarde du Léman (ASL), which is organising the event, says there was a marked presence of plastic waste and everyday objects. In all, 424 kg of plastics were recovered, along with 41 kg of PET, which are “particularly problematic for the ecosystem”.
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The association also noted the very high concentration of cotton buds, particularly at Grangettes, where 890 of the 1,088 sticks were collected. This shows that people are flushing them down the toilet.
A total of 88 electronic cigarettes, both disposable and refillable, were found at several sites. Conventional cigarettes were also found, with 36,600 cigarette butts collected.
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Other items of rubbish collected included 150 lighters, 44 tyres, 10 bottles of nitrous oxide, seven scooters, a drone, a computer, a ladder, a car battery, a boat door and an anchor.
The ASL is a Franco-Swiss non-profit, apolitical and scientific association, that operates in the public interest.
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Translated from French by AI/mga
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