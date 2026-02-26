Swiss intelligence service head wants more resources
The recently-appointed head of the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) has outlined the challenges faced by the agency.
Four months after taking office, Serge Bavaud, repeated calls for more resources and resolved to restructure the intelligence agency.
Bavaud said FIS faces more tasks, greater pressure and heightened expectations.
He acknowledged that the agency has faced internal disruptions. “At the end of the year, I want a leaner, more efficient service with clearer structures,” he said.
One aim is to improve morale among staff.
The dissatisfaction among many employees was justified, said Bavaud. The reorganisation of the FIS was necessary, but was rushed. “Progress was made, but the agency was overloaded,” he said.
