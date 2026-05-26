Hoverfly named new Swiss Species of the Year

Keystone-SDA

The hoverfly species Monoceromyia ndidiae is the “New Species of the Year 2026”. Its discovery shows how important citizen science is, wrote the Swiss Systematics Society (SSS).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Neue Schwebfliegen-Art dank Hobbyforscher entdeckt Original Read more: Neue Schwebfliegen-Art dank Hobbyforscher entdeckt

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The newly discovered species belongs to the hoverfly family, many of which mimic wasps with their yellow-orange colouring, the SSS announced on Tuesday. The camouflage protects them from predators, although these hoverflies are completely harmless and cannot sting.

The discovery of the new species was special and began in the Dominican Republic. There, people interested in insects shared their photos on the online platform iNaturalist. One of these images caught the attention of an entomologist who noticed the unusual morphology of the fly depicted. He shared the picture with other experts, the SSS wrote. Nobody knew what species it was.

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More Fossil of world’s oldest wasp discovered in Ticino This content was published on Excavations in Ticino have uncovered 248 fossilised insects dating back 239 million years. Among the finds along the Gaggiolo stream near Meride is the oldest wasp found to date. Read more: Fossil of world’s oldest wasp discovered in Ticino

Finally, a specimen was successfully caught in a light trap during a field expedition in the Valle Nuevo National Park. Laboratory tests at the University of Lausanne showed that it was a previously unknown species, according to the SSS. The researchers have now scientifically described it and named it Monoceromyia ndidiae.

Around 500 species of hoverflies are known in Switzerland, according to the statement. In addition to their fascinating appearance, they are also extremely useful insects, as the larvae of many species feed on aphids, it said. The adults are also important pollinators. Hoverflies are also biodiversity indicators whose presence indicates healthy ecosystems, it said.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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