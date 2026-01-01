New Year’s Eve party: several people killed by fire in Swiss ski resort bar

The fire began at around 1.30am on January 1 in a bar called Le Constellation, according to Swiss police. Keystone-SDA

"Several people" have been killed and dozens injured by a fire in the "Le Constellation" bar on January 1 in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland. According to regional media, the death toll could be very high. The cause of the tragedy is not immediately known, say Valais cantonal police.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un incendie fait plusieurs morts dans un bar de Crans-Montana (VS) Original Read more: Un incendie fait plusieurs morts dans un bar de Crans-Montana (VS)

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A “serious incident” occurred in the crowded bar at around 1.30am on Thursday January 1, Valais police said in a statement at around 8am.

“Several people lost their lives and others were injured,” it said.

A police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion spoke earlier of an explosion of unknown origin. On their websites, the Le Nouvelliste newspaper and Rhône FM radio reported “around forty dead” and at least 100 injured.

More than a 100 people were in the popular bar at the time of the incident, the police said.

A major security operation has been launched. The cantonal and municipal police, the regional fire service and several helicopters were on the scene. The operation is still in progress, the police said. The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed ​over Crans-Montana, which is located in canton Valais in the heart of the Swiss Alps, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the Matterhorn.

The police will hold a press conference at 10am. A telephone helpline has been set up on: 00 41 84 811 21 17.

Adapted from French by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories