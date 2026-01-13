Swiss clauses ring in the New Year – again
From dawn on Tuesday, Silvesterchläuse (New Year’s Eve Clauses) travelled from farm to farm in canton Appenzell Outer Rhodes, northeastern Switzerland. They wished the residents a Happy New Year, ringing and singing according to the Julian calendar.
The groups of Clauses visited homes and farms on secret routes. There they stood in a circle, rang their bells and sang a wordless natural yodel, a Zäuerli.
In the hinterland of Appenzell Outer Rhodes in particular, the turn of the year is celebrated twice: on December 31 and again on “Old New Year’s Eve” on January 13. This has its origins in the confessional dispute of the 16th century, when Pope Gregory XIII adapted the Julian calendar. The Protestant people of Outer Rhodes refused to recognise this.
The custom is known far beyond the canton’s borders. On Tuesday, the fire brigade and police in Urnäsch worked to direct the onlookers arriving in the early hours to car parks.
Appenzellerland Tourism called on people to observe the New Year’s Eve Clauses from a “respectful distance”. Especially in front of private houses, it is important to keep your distance and behave calmly and discreetly, it said. Applause and mobile phone lights would distract from the mystical, sensuous and sonorous atmosphere.
