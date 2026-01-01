New Year’s Eve party: around 40 dead and 115 seriously injured in blaze in Swiss ski resort bar

The fire began at around 1.30am on January 1 in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, according to Swiss police.

Around 40 people are dead and 115 seriously injured after a fire tore through the "Le Constellation" bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland on January 1, according to Valais cantonal police. An investigation is continuing to determine the exact cause of one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies.

The deadly New Year Eve’s fire was “one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced”, Swiss President Guy Parmelin told a press conference at 5pm on Thursday. Many of the victims were young people, he noted.

“Around 40 people have died and 115 are injured, many severely,” Frédéric Gisler, police commander for canton Valais, told reporters.

The priority over the coming days is to identify the people who have died “so that their bodies can be returned rapidly” to their families, he said.

The injured have been transported to various hospitals across Switzerland, including Sion, Lausanne, Bern, Geneva and Zurich. In Sion, 60 people are being looked after; in Lausanne 22 patients are currently being cared for, while Zurich has admitted over a dozen burn victims. Other countries – including France, Germany and Italy – have offered to treat patients with severe burns.

Gisler said it was likely that the victims were of different nationalities. A full investigation is underway. He added that officials are in contact with the families of the victims and keeping them updated in real time.

‘A general fire which caused a conflagration’

The incident occurred in the crowded bar at around 1.30am on January 1, Valais police said.

The cause of ⁠the blaze, which was initially reported as ‍an explosion, is not yet clear but authorities said it appeared to be an accident rather than an attack. Prosecutor Béatrice Pilloud ​told reporters that there were “several hypotheses” for the cause of the blaze, but that the favoured theory for now was a general fire which caused a conflagration [a large fire that causes a lot of damage].

The attorney general said many witnesses had been interviewed and telephones which were found will be analysed. The forensic institute in Zurich has already been given a mandate to carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, she said. But authorities admit that the identifications of the injured and those killed is going to take time.

Short video on Crans-Montana tragedy (in English).

Trapped in basement

Le Constellation is a large bar in Crans-Montana which has existed for several years. It could reportedly hold up to 300 people and has a small terrace, although it is not clear how many people were present on New Year’s Eve.

Media have published various witness accounts of events. One man told the news agency AFP that he was trapped in the burning building and had to break a window to escape.

“We were trapped, a lot of people were trapped. We couldn’t see because of the smoke,” he said. “We didn’t know how we were going to get out.”

He went on: “I was alone and didn’t know how I could do it, but I managed to break a window and get out through the window… half of my clothes were gone, it was crazy.

“I was in the basement. Me and my friends were having fun, unfortunately some of our friends are no longer with us because of the fire.

View inside the “Le Constellation” bar where the fire broke out early on January 1. POLIZEI VS

On the moments before the fire started, he said there were waitresses in the bar “with champagne bottles with flares too close to the ceiling”, and that the “fire took hold suddenly”.

The attorney general told the press conference that she could not confirm anything while the investigation is ongoing.

‘In total shock’

“People here are in total shock,” said Swiss public TV (SRF) reporter Anna-Lisa Achtermann from Crans-Montana.

“Many of the victims are believed to be tourists. Crans-Montana is a ski resort and it’s peak season,” said Achtermann. Locals report that the bar where the fire raged was particularly popular with 16- to 25-year-olds.

The Valais government has declared a state of emergency. This is intended to ensure that all necessary resources can be mobilised as quickly as possible.

The cantonal and municipal police, the regional fire service and helicopters were rushed to the scene immediately after an alert was given just after 1.30am. Authorities said 13 helicopters, 42 ‍ambulances and 3 “disaster trucks” had been mobilised.

Some 13 helicopters, 42 ambulances and 150 responders were sent to the scene. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed ​over Crans-Montana, which is located in canton Valais in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

A telephone helpline has been set up on: 00 41 84 811 21 17.

International reactions

Parmelin thanked countries that have offered support in the wake of the fire – pointing specifically to neighbouring France, Germany and Italy. He said the authorities are carrying out investigations into “the exact circumstances” of this incident.

“We owe it to victims”, their families and all Swiss citizens, he said.

He added that flags will be flown at half mast in Bern for five days. A “tragedy of such a scale” must not happen again, he said.

The Government of the canton of Valais has declared a state of emergency in order to mobilise all necessary resources quickly. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Reactions to the tragedy have also been flooding in from abroad.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on X: “Our thoughts are with all those injured and killed in the terrible tragedy in Crans-Montana, and we pay tribute to the Swiss emergency services who are leading the response. We will continue to monitor the situation, and our consular staff stand ready to support any British nationals who may be affected.”

The US Embassy in Bern said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragic blaze. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, those who were injured, and their loved ones,” it said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also shared his “deep emotion” following the fire in Crans-Montana: “My thoughts go to the bereaved families and the injured. To Switzerland, to its people and to its authorities, I convey the full solidarity of France and our fraternal support.”

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said he had been in touch with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis. “I remain in contact with the Italian Ambassador who is arriving at the scene of the incident with staff from the Geneva consulate. Verifications are underway for any possible involvement of our compatriots. The Farnesina’s crisis unit and diplomatic offices in Switzerland are collaborating with the Swiss police.”

This article was first been published on January 1, 2026, at 9.25am.

