OECD praises integration of immigrants in Switzerland
The integration of immigrants is working well in Switzerland, according to a study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
The employment rate of immigrants in Switzerland (77%) is well above the OECD average. By international comparison, immigrants are well educated and make an active effort to learn a national language.
The study considers that action needs to be taken on the integration of women, who find it harder than men to gain a foothold in the labour market.
Immigrants are people born abroad who now live in Switzerland. Three quarters of them entered the country as a result of the EU’s free movement policy. The study was commissioned by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).
