OECD moots Swiss competition and social reforms

OECD recommends competition and social reforms for Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recommends a series of reforms for Switzerland to strengthen competition, growth and social participation.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de OECD empfiehlt der Schweiz Reformen bei Wettbewerb und Sozialem Original Read more: OECD empfiehlt der Schweiz Reformen bei Wettbewerb und Sozialem

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The focus is particularly on state intervention in markets, digitalisation and structural improvements in the labour and social sectors.

The OECD is in favour of the further expansion of childcare and better financial support for families. The costs of childcare are among the highest in the world, and parental leave – especially for fathers – is short. This creates disincentives to work, especially for women.

The OECD also recommends reducing state influence in so-called network industries, i.e. in areas such as energy, transport and telecommunications. Cantonal companies should be managed more according to the same governance rules as federal companies in order to reduce distortions of competition.

The OECD also advocates fewer hurdles for car companies when it comes to road transport licences. Relaxations could facilitate the entry of new providers and thus stimulate competition. And it is calling for greater price transparency and more consistent enforcement of fair market practices in the gas market.

Proportionate regulation

In the digital sector, the OECD is calling for in-depth analyses of key markets such as online platforms, advertising and cloud services. This is due to the often high market concentration and existing barriers to entry.

At the same time, the antitrust law currently under discussion should be designed in such a way that takeovers in digital markets can also be effectively scrutinised, especially when large providers take over smaller potential competitors.

The OECD calls for a sense of proportion when it comes to new regulations. Additional costs and administrative burdens for companies should be minimised, especially for SMEs.

The OECD also sees potential for improvement in insolvency law. Proceedings should be faster and more favourable, especially for smaller companies. This requires sufficient staff and resources.

The recommendations come from the OECD’s first published study Foundations for Growth and Competitiveness.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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