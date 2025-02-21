Swiss collect over 9,000 tonnes of plastic for recycling in 2024

Over 9,000 tonnes of plastic collected for recycling in 2024. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Plastic collection in Switzerland continues to gain ground. In 2024, consumers recycled 9,090 tonnes of plastic. More than 600 municipalities in 17 cantons participate in the "Bring Plastic Back" system.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 2024 über 9000 Tonnen Plastik zur Wiederverwertung gesammelt Original Read more: 2024 über 9000 Tonnen Plastik zur Wiederverwertung gesammelt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This means that 2.4 million people have access to the collection of household plastics, said the collection and recycling organisation Innoway on Thursday.

The 15% increase on the previous year came about because more municipalities and cities joined the collection system.

The collection bags are sold by 1,387 stores, and there are 674 collection points for the filled bags. According to the figures, the 9,090 tonnes of plastic collected in 2024 replaced 4,545 tonnes of new material, which corresponds to around 14 million litres of oil.

+ Why don’t the Swiss recycle more plastic?

The recycled regranulate can be used to produce 3,550 kilometres of cable conduit, for example. Innoway sends the non-recyclable mixed plastics to the cement industry, which uses them as fuel. There they replace lignite or hard coal, which in turn reduces CO2 emissions.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.