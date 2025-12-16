Swiss parliament calls for rejection of immigration initiative
Swiss parliamentarians recommend that voters vote no to the Swiss People's Party's initiative "No to a ten million Switzerland!".
Like the House of Representatives, the Senate also rejects the popular initiative, which aims to restrict immigration.
A majority prevailed when the initiative was discussed in the Senate on Monday. It argued that the initiative would not solve any problems, but rather create them. The Senate also rejected proposals for counter-proposals to the initiative. They came from the Centre Party and the centre-right Radical-Liberal Oarty.
Back in September, the House of Representatives rejected a counter-proposal from centrist circles when discussing the popular initiative.
The right-wing People’s Party submitted the “sustainability initiative”, as it calls it, in April 2024 with 114,600 signatures. Its aim is to ensure that the permanent Swiss resident population does not rise above the ten million mark in the long term, or at best only because of the birth surplus.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
