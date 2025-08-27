Marriage and motherhood deepens Swiss wage gap

Married women earned 16% less than married men in 2022, according to the report published on Wednesday. This applied to both the private and public sectors. For single people, however, the difference was 1.3%.
The difference is even greater when married women have children. While single women without children earned 1.9% less than single men without children, the gender pay gap for married women with children was 21%.
Age also plays a role in wage discrimination. Married women aged 29 and under earned around 7% less than married men of the same age. The difference was 13% for 30 to 49-year-olds and 20% for those aged 50 and over.
More
More
Swiss Politics
Effective measures demanded against Swiss wage discrimination
This content was published on
The Swiss government must act to eradicate wage discrimination against women, says a coalition of 52 organisations.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
The new "Swiss Football Home" football campus is being built in Thun. The centre, based on an international model, will include pitches for the senior national teams and the headquarters of the Swiss Football Association.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.