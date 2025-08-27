Marriage and motherhood deepens Swiss wage gap

The wage gap between married mothers and fathers in Switzerland is significantly worse than that between single woman and men, according to a government report.

Married women earned 16% less than married men in 2022, according to the report published on Wednesday. This applied to both the private and public sectors. For single people, however, the difference was 1.3%.

The difference is even greater when married women have children. While single women without children earned 1.9% less than single men without children, the gender pay gap for married women with children was 21%.

Age also plays a role in wage discrimination. Married women aged 29 and under earned around 7% less than married men of the same age. The difference was 13% for 30 to 49-year-olds and 20% for those aged 50 and over.

