Swiss wage negotiations weighed by tariff fears
Trade barriers and anaemic inflation in Switzerland will weigh heavily on wage negotiations for 2026, UBS bank warned in its annual survey of employers.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Nominal wage increases are likely to remain the norm, but are likely to plateau at around 1%, compared with 1.4% in 2025.
While IT and telecoms employees will be the lucky ones, with an average increase of 1.7%, the watch and jewellery sector is likely to have to make do with 0.4%.
+ Unions and employers have wildly different pay expectations
“The watch and jewellery sector is clearly affected by the US tariffs, but also by weak demand in Asia, particularly China,” explained James Mazeau, economist at UBS.
The overwhelming majority of other sectors, from metallurgy to tourism, construction and retail, are in line with the national average.
Taking inflation into account, real wage growth is likely to slow to 0.5%, after 1.2% this year.
Generally speaking, exporting companies are expecting an average increase of 0.2% in real terms, while their counterparts focusing on the domestic market are talking more in terms of 0.5%.
More
Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.